Delaware Governor Signs Bill to Combat Opioid Crisis

In Delaware, the governor signed several bills to get drugs off the street and help people struggling with abuse. This is the next step in the fight to end opioid addiction. NBC10’s Delaware reporter Tim Furlong has the details about the bill becoming a reality.

Delaware Governor John Carney signed a package of bills aimed at preventing opioid and heroin abuse in the state. Carney signed into law Senate Bill 41, House Bill 91 and House Bill 100.

The bipartisan package of legislation will expand access to substance abuse treatment and strengthen oversight of opioid prescriptions.

“Far too many Delawareans, and Delaware families, have been affected by this crisis,” Governor Carney said. “These new laws represent a significant step forward in our efforts to combat Delaware’s addiction epidemic. To the Delaware families who have lost loved ones to addiction, and who are now fighting to prevent others from experiencing the same fate, your work is nothing short of inspiring. To the Delawareans who are using your own experience with substance abuse to help others, know that you are making a difference. We will continue to follow your lead.”

Officials say the package will allow addicts who want treatment to receive it more easily and eliminate some of the hurdles with insurance companies. The law also allows the state to monitor and go after doctors who are overprescribing opioids.

As of the week of May 22, 85 Delawareans have died from an overdose. Marybeth Cichocki, who lost her son to an overdose, told NBC10 the signing of the new legislation was a bittersweet moment for her.

“I’m so proud to be part of this amazing group of advocates that ended in the governor’s office but my heart is broken that the person that I fight for is no longer here,” she said.

