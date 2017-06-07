The Delaware Memorial Bridge northbound lanes are closed due to a construction fire. NBC10's Jessica Boyington has the update. (Published 32 minutes ago)

A construction fire closed a busy bridge connecting Delaware and South Jersey Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out below the Delaware Memorial Bridge around 10 a.m. after welding sparks ignited construction materials closing both spans of the bridge over the Delaware River, Delaware River and Bay Authority spokesman James Salmon said.

The bridge tweeted to expect significant delays as traffic backed up past the toll plaza onto the New Jersey Turnpike and onto Interstate 295.

The New Jersey-bound (northbound) span reopened around 10:45 a.m. while the Delaware-bound span remained closed, the bridge said. The New Jersey Turnpike diverted all southbound traffic off the turnpike at Exit 4 due to the closure.

"I feel for the individuals in the traffic situation... it's not something we want to cause," Salmon said. "This is an accident."



As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see thick smoke coming from under the bridge on the Delaware side of the roadway.

The fire was under control by 10:50 a.m. but engineers would needed at least an hour to inspect the bridge to make sure its safe for travel.

"They want to make sure that it's absolutely, positively safe for individuals to travel across the bridge," Salmon said. "We're taking a conservative approach to this and making sure that the structural integrity of the bridge is intact."



No injuries were reported.