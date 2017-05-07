New Castle County police hosted a community meeting on Wednesday to hear from parents who are pleading for answers about a recent kidnapping. A 4-year-old girl was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and found seven miles from her home in Delaware. There have been no arrests yet. NBC10’s Drew Smith reports from the meeting at John Dickinson High School. (Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017)

An arrest has been made in the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl in Delaware.



New Castle County Police will announce an arrest in the case during a news conference Monday afternoon, according to NBC10's Tim Furlong. They have not yet revealed the identity of the suspect in custody.



Neighborhood on Edge as Police Search for Man Who Sexually Assaulted Girl

A 4-year-old girl was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and found barely dressed walking from a park seven miles away from her home last week. NBC10 Delaware Bureau Reporter Tim Furlong has the latest on the search for the kidnapper in New Castle County, Delaware. (Published Monday, April 10, 2017)

The child was kidnapped while playing with friends in the Plum Run neighborhood of Pike Creek on April 6, witnesses said. Witnesses described her abductor as a white man with dark hair and driving a dark sedan with tinted windows. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on the 4800 block of Sugar Plum Court. She was approached by the suspect and taken to his car. The two then sped off, causing several children to scream. A woman heard the cries and called officials.

"The person approached the little girl and he said he had something for her mommy," neighbor Megan Gardner told police. "She went to get it from him and he grabbed her."

Police found the young girl two hours later in a nearby park wearing little clothing. She was taken to a local hospital where investigators discovered signs of sexual assault. She was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.