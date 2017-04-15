Delaware Drug Investigation Nets 40 Arrests

Delaware police have arrested 40 people following a three-month drug investigation.

WDEL-FM reported that members of the Kent County Drug Unit served eight search warrants to shut down an open-air drug market. Authorities recovered crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana, as well as guns and more than $2,300.

The ringleader of the drug organization has been identified as Frank Lovett. He, Mark Boyd, Joseph Palmer, Shanun Handy and three dozen others were taken into custody and charged with racketeering, drug dealing, conspiracy and gun charges, among others.