A Delaware day care worker is accused of beating a baby girl in her care and fracturing her tibia in an attempt to get the child to fall asleep.



Amber R. Worthy, 31, of New Castle, Delaware was arrested and charged with child abuse.

The investigation began on September 27 around 9:30 a.m. when Worthy was attending to an 11-month-old girl at the Happy Kids Academy on Old Baltimore Pike in Bear, Delaware.

Around 40 minutes after attending to the child, Worthy submitted an incident report to the day care’s director stating that while re-positioning the baby, she heard a crack in her foot, officials said. The director immediately reported the incident to the Delaware Division of Family Services. The case was then turned over to Delaware State Police.

Police say their investigation revealed that Worthy repeatedly hit the baby on the back and buttocks and aggressively re-positioned her multiple times in an attempt to get her to go to sleep. Worthy also allegedly repeatedly shook the girl’s legs and at one point intentionally twisted her right leg.

Officials say the baby suffered a fractured right tibia due to the abuse.

Worthy turned herself in to Delaware State Police Wednesday. She was arraigned and released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information on the incident or any similar incidents should call Detective A. Lloyd at 302-365-8411. You can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or submit information on the Delaware Crime Stoppers website.

Worthy’s arrest comes less than a month after a man broke into Happy Kids Academy, punched a staff member in the face and tried to abduct two infants. More staff members thwarted the abduction and the man, identified by investigators as 47-year-old Calvin Davis, was apprehended by police after he attempted to flee the scene.

