A 20-year-old Delaware County man has pleaded guilty to a series of charges for sexual assault of minors in connection to alleged drug-fueled gatherings at his Media apartment, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Hugh Taussig-Lux, of East Baker Street, was arrested and pleaded guilty last month for a series of assaults that authorities say occurred during an 18-month period. The victims include 12 children, 12 to 15 years old.

Taussig-Lux, authorities said, would hold parties for students from Media, Upper Providence, Middletown and other surrounding neighborhoods, during which he would give marijuana and other drugs to the children.

Details of the investigation will be released at a 1 p.m. press conference with Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan and Media Borough police Chief Martin Wusinich.

An official with the district attorney’s office said the arrest and conviction of Taussig-Lux in the last month without any public acknowledgment was done with consideration for the young victims, and the possibility that more alleged victims may exist.

Investigators will ask for any information the public may have about Taussig-Lux and his apartment as well as the parties he held there.

As part of the guilty plea, Taussig-Lux was sentenced to 13 and a half to 27 years in state prison by Common Pleas Judge Kevin F. Kelly. The conviction also includes eight years probation and lifetime registration under Megan’s Law.

Anyone with additional information about Taussig-Lux is asked to call Officer Nicci Young of Media police at (610)565-6656.