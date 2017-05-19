Delaware police took a man into custody after they say he drove away after striking a 15-month-old girl.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday along Roosevelt Avenue in the Tuxedo Park neighborhood. The child is currently in stable condition at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, New Castle County Police said.

The driver of a silver Mazda sedan was leaving a home on the block when he struck the child, investigators said. Top News: Protests in Brazil, Iranian Presidential Election

Police caught up to the driver shortly before noon on Lancaster Pike in Hockessin. He was taken into custody without incident, police said. It was unclear what charges that man might face.

Accident investigators sorted through clues at the scene.



