For the fourth time in less than a month police are investigating a kidnapping and robbery incident at a Delaware apartment complex.

On Monday at 8:13 p.m. police responded to the 300 block of Christina Mill Drive in Newark, Delaware for a report of a robbery. When they arrived they were met by a 24-year-old woman who told them she was approached from behind by an unidentified man in the parking lot of the Christina Mill apartment complex. The man forced the woman into her apartment while holding a weapon to her back, police said. Once inside the apartment, he stole jewelry from the woman and then fled the area.

The woman described the suspect as a man standing between 5-foot-4 and 6-feet wearing a mask and gloves. She also said he spoke with an undetermined accent.

Police are investigating whether the man is the same suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping and robbery last week at the Bluffs Apartments in Newark as well as two kidnappings, robberies and assaults in February at the Top of the Hill and Arundel Apartment complexes in Wilmington, Delaware. All of the victims in the incidents are women.