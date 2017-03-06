Armed Delaware Kidnapper Targets Another Woman

Police say a man already involved in the kidnapping and robbery of at least two other women targeted another victim at a Delaware apartment complex early Monday evening.

New Castle County Police were called to the Bluffs Apartments on Sheldon Drive in Newark, Delaware around 6:30 p.m. for a report of an attempted kidnapping and robbery. When they arrived they were met by a woman who told them she was approached by a gunman while she was walking to her apartment building. The suspect displayed a handgun, demanded money and forced the woman to her apartment, police said. When they arrived at the apartment, another resident answered the door and the suspect fled on foot.

The woman described the suspect as an average built man wearing dark clothing with his face covered and standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8.

Police believe the suspect is the same man involved in abductions and robberies at the Top of the Hill and Arundel Apartment complexes.

If you have any information on his identity, please call 302-573-2800. You can also submit a tip at the New Castle County Police website or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.