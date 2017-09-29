Deadly Stabbing Near Center City Tourist Spots

A stabbing left a man dead in the shadow of some of Center City Philadelphia's popular tourist spots Friday morning.

Officers found the man, who was in his 50s, dead from multiple stab wounds around 7:45 a.m. at Shakespeare Park at 19th and Vine streets, Philadelphia police said.

Police arrested someone nearby and recovered a weapon.

The area is popular with residents and tourists as Sisters Cities Park, the Philadelphia Free Library's Parkway Central Library and The Logan luxury hotel are all nearby.

A tent is set up near the bloody scene with some food & beverage carts also set up for Parks on Tap Jr., which features a beer garden during the "Fireflies" public art exhibit at night Thursdays through Sundays.

No word on a motive in the killing.