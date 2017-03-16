The Medical Examiner talked about how the victim's wounds proved his death. Brian Thompson Reports.

The New Jersey state medical examiner testified Thursday in the trial of a suspect in the fatal carjacking at the Short Hills mall three years ago.

Dustin Friedland, a young attorney in Hoboken, was shot and killed in the parking lot at The Malls at Short Hills just 10 days before Christmas in 2013. As the trial of the alleged getaway driver, Basim Henry, got underway on Wednesday, Friedland's widow gave emotional testimony about the sudden ambush and the harrowing wait for help.

Jamie Schare Friedland described watching her husband bleed after he was shot in the head. On Thursday, Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Falzon testified, "Mr. Friedland died of gunshot wound to the head, classified as homicide."

"The shooter would have to be standing over him or the victim bending over," Falzon added.

A picture of the bullet and its fragments that were taken out of Friedland's head were shown to the jury, along with images of his head and the clothes he had been wearing.

The jury also saw some of the mall's surveillance video that established that the getaway car and the Friedlands' Range Rover at the mall.

Prosecutors say the getaway car showed up on surveillance video from three days earlier.

The cout also saw the wound that killed Friedland, despite the efforts of the first responding officer, Milburn Police Sgt. Robert Kaiser.

Henry, along with Hanif Thompson, of Irvington, and Newark residents Karif Ford and Kevin Roberts have pleaded not guilty to felony murder and other charges in connection with the carjacking.

Henry's trial resumes Tuesday.