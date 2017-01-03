Police are searching for another suspect after shots were fired in a family's home on the 1900 block of Pratt Street. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Philadelphia father fired back when two armed home invaders forced their way into his family’s home during a robbery attempt.

The 27-year-old man and his family – four daughters ages 4 and under – had just come home to the 1900 block of Pratt Street in the city’s Frankford section around 11 p.m. Monday.

"The mother brought the four girls... upstairs and was putting them to bed and that's when there was a knock on the door," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The father opened the door to find two armed men, said police.

"There was a struggle between the 27-year-old homeowner and these two males and one of the perpetrators did shoot the homeowner two times," said Small.

The resident was shot in the mouth and leg but was able to fight back, grabbing his gun.

"The homeowner returned fire striking and killing one of the perpetrators," said Small.

Officers arrived to find the suspect dead in the living room of a gunshot wound to the head, said police. The second suspect ran out of the home and fled west on Pratt Street.

In total 11 shots were fired, said investigators.

The resident was hospitalized, said police.

"Although the homeowner... was shot by one of these perpetrators we are still very fortunate that his wife nor any of his four children were struck by gunfire or injured in any way," said Small.

Police didn't immediately say if any charges would be filed.