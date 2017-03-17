A driver pulled over after thinking he hit a bad of trash only to discover he had run over a person shot in the face in Overbrook Thursday night.

Man Shot in the Face, then Dragged By Car in Overbrook Section of Philadelphia

The body of a man was found underneath a van on a street in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia late Thursday after the driver thought he ran over a bag of trash, police said.

When police arrived, they found the unidentified body of a man who apparently had been shot in the face and left for dead a short time before the driver ran him over, police said. The driver stayed at the scene in the 1000 block of 68th Street shortly before midnight and is cooperating with investigators.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting, nor do police have many clues about exactly when the victim was shot.

Detectives believe the body was on the ground at the edge of a driveway on the block when the van passed by.

Officers were able to piece together some of the timeframe because there were 9-1-1 reports of gunfire minutes before the call they received from the driver about the body.

Numerous shell casings were found about 100 feet from the place where the van came to a stop. The dead man, likely in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead by police at 12:10 a.m. Friday.