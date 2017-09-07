Members of Black Lives Matter demonstrated outside the home of a Philadelphia police officer calling for him to be charged in the shooting death of a man. NBC10's Brandon Hudson reports.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross is expected to reveal details Thursday about the investigation into a deadly June police-involved shooting during a traffic stop.

The June 8 shooting along Whitaker Avenue in North Philadelphia left David Jones dead.

Several members of the group Black Lives Matter and other groups have since demonstrated, demanding answers in the deadly police-involved shooting.

Officer Ryan Pownall, a 12-year veteran of the police department, shot the 30-year-old in the back and buttocks following a struggle, police earlier said. The officer stopped Jones for riding an illegal dirt bike.

David Jones

Photo credit: Family Photo

During a pat down, Pownall felt a gun in Jones' waistband, police earlier said.

A witness in back of Pownall's police vehicle watched Pownall pull his service weapon and warn Jones not to touch the gun, police said. The two men scuffled before Jones allegedly grabbed his handgun, investigators said.

Jones then fled. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 appears to show Jones running away when he was shot.

The witness later told NBC10 that Jones had dropped the gun before running, according to earlier reports. A fully loaded 9 mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

Jones died at Temple University Hospital.



The shooting has remained under investigation by both police and the Pennsylvania attorney general's office. Earlier, Ross said the department would look into whether protocol was followed.

Pownall has remained on administrative leave.



Philadelphia Police Department policy directs the release of officers' identities within 72 hours of a police-involved shooting if there is no credible threat against the officer. The policy falls in line with U.S. Department of Justice guidelines.