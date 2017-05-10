While TSA agents in Atlantic City were keeping passengers safe, one agent made sure to protect a passenger’s cash.

Towards the last flights of the day last week at Atlantic City International Airport, TSA agent Ralph Modugno spotted an unusual accessory on the floor- a wad of cash totaling $600.

Three passengers were rushing to the security checkpoint to make it to their flight. Modugno says that after they were screened and off to their gate, he noticed the cash laying on the floor.

Knowing that time was running out before takeoff, Modugno quickly alerted his supervisor, and the two used the intercom system to call the passengers back to the gate.

After asking a few questions to ensure they were the rightful owners, Modugno reunited them with the money.



Modugno has been with the Atlantic City International TSA for seven years now, but says the cash would have been returned regardless of who was working.

“I was at the right place, at the right time," he said. "Anyone here would’ve done the same. We have a good team."

