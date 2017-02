A driver struck a child a Delaware County middle school Tuesday morning.

The incident played out around 7:30 a.m. at Penn Wood Middle School on Summit Street in Darby, Pennsylvania, Delaware County dispatchers said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later, you could see police investigating the scene.

No word yet on the child’s condition or on the type of vehicle that struck the child. Top News: Chileans Face Floods, Mardi Gras in New Orleans