Dangerous Airbags: How to Make Sure Your Car is Safe

Here are some ways to make sure you and your passengers are safe before the next time you get behind the wheel:

- Check for reported airbag deployments. Carfax has a free option (CLICK HERE). You can also type your VIN number into Safercar.gov (a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration site), or call the manufacturer directly.

- Have a reputable mechanic (like C&G Auto Repair in Northeast Philadelphia) inspect the airbag to see where a potential replacement came from: shops can check serial numbers and track down the origin of the airbag.

- Before you buy a car: get a full, pre-purchase inspection report (from a company like Carfax), so you can see if the airbag in the vehicle was ever deployed, or if there’s an open recall on the car.