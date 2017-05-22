Dangerous Airbags: How to Make Sure Your Car is Safe | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Dangerous Airbags: How to Make Sure Your Car is Safe

    Here are some ways to make sure you and your passengers are safe before the next time you get behind the wheel:

    -    Check for reported airbag deployments. Carfax has a free option (CLICK HERE). You can also type your VIN number into Safercar.gov (a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration site), or call the manufacturer directly.

    -    Have a reputable mechanic (like C&G Auto Repair in Northeast Philadelphia) inspect the airbag to see where a potential replacement came from: shops can check serial numbers and track down the origin of the airbag.

    -    Before you buy a car: get a full, pre-purchase inspection report (from a company like Carfax), so you can see if the airbag in the vehicle was ever deployed, or if there’s an open recall on the car.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago
