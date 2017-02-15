Philadelphia Dance Studio's "Dads Valentine's Day Ballet Class" Video Goes Viral | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Philadelphia Dance Studio's "Dads Valentine's Day Ballet Class" Video Goes Viral

Philadelphia Dance Center in Torresdale, Philadelphia invited dads to join their sons and daughters for a night of ballet lessons on Valentine's Day—tutus and all.

By Anastasia Weckerly

    A Philadelphia dance school is getting some attention after videos highlighting their “Dads Valentine’s Day Ballet Class” went viral.

    Philadelphia Dance Center in Torresdale, Philadelphia invited dads to join their sons and daughters for a night of ballet lessons on Valentine's Day—tutus and all. What resulted was some hilarious video of dads, it would seem with little-to-no ballet skill, doing their best pirouettes.

    And it wasn’t just the dads who were in on the fun—the center invited moms to get their groove on during hip-hop dance class.

    “It really is a family environment and we wanted to share what we do in class with the parents who come to watch them,” studio owner, Tom McIntyre said. “It was great to teach the parents what their kids learn.”

