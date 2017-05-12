A thief or thieves struck collegiate rowers in town for the annual Dad Vail Regatta but that wouldn't stop them from competing on the Schuylkill River.

The University of Pittsburgh Rowing Team members arrived back to their vans parked at Brewery Hill and Kelly drives Thursday night to find broken windows and missing items including bags, purses and laptops, witnesses and Philadelphia police said.

Philadelphia police didn’t reveal if they had any suspects in the heist on the eve on the rowing competition. Dad Vail Traffic Detours

Pitt Crew wouldn’t let the incident dampen their spirits.

"Pitt Crew wants to thank everyone for all their support, especially our families and all of the University of Pittsburgh Alumni who reached out and showed their support," The University of Pittsburgh Rowing Team said in social media posts. "We are deeply saddened that this happened, but we are rowers. We do not let distractions get in our way. We are not afraid of adversity. Pitt Crew is a family. We are proud to represent one of the greatest universities in the world, and are excited to get back on the race course and get to work. #RowPitt"