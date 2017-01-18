Person Leaves Dog in Trash Bag in Lawncrest

The Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person who dumped a dog in a trash bag in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood.

A Good Samaritan found the adult long-haired female dachshund inside a garbage bag on the 800 block of Pratt Street Wednesday morning and brought her to the city shelter. PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team then took the dog, who they named Frances, to their Erie Avenue headquarters where she received medical treatment.

“This is the second case in recent history involving a dog being dumped in a trash bag where luckily a Good Samaritan has intervened,” said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA’s Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “Dogs are not trash, and we urge anyone with information about this dog and the situation that led to its abandonment to come forward.”

If you have any information on the identity of the person or people responsible for the incident please call the PSPCA’s cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722.