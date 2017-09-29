South Jersey Son Killer, DJ Creato, to Learn Fate

DJ Creato, the father accused of killing his 3-year-old son, has accepted a guilty plea deal. This comes nearly two years after his son's body was found in the woods in Haddon Township, New Jersey. NBC10's South Jersey bureau reporter Cydney Long has the story.

A South Jersey father who admitted to manslaughter in the killing of his 3-year-old son will learn his fate Friday.

David "DJ" Creato suffocated his 3-year-old son, Brendan, and left his body in a wooded area next to a Camden County, New Jersey, neighborhood in 2015, according to a plea deal.

Creato pleaded guilty to an aggravated manslaughter charge. Prosecutors said Creato admitted to depriving Brendan of oxygen to end his life.

The now 24-year-old faces up to 10 years in a state prison at Friday's sentencing. He's required to serve 8 1/2 years of the sentence before being eligible for parole.



Creato’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Guilty Plea

DJ Creato's lawyer, Richard Fuschino Jr., spoke out about the guilty plea for Creato's son's death. NBC10's Cydney Long spoke exclusively with Fuschino about his reaction to the public's disagreement with the sentence. (Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)

County prosecutors alleged Creato, 22 at the time, murdered the preschooler because the father was fearful his 17-year-old girlfriend would leave him.



Creato was facing a September retrial after a jury failed to convict him on a murder charge in the death of his son, Brendan.



Creato's defense attorney said he doesn't believe his client murdered the boy.

"I'm not convinced yet that he did what the prosecution says that he did in the trial," Richard Fuschino, Jr. said last month. "DJ Creato did not plead guilty to murder. He pleaded guilty to recklessly causing the situation that caused his son's death."

Brendan's body was discovered in a wooded area of Haddon Township by the Cooper River in October 2015. DJ Creato said, at the time, the boy wandered away from home and maintained that a stranger killed his son.

During the April murder trial, prosecutors argued that Brendan didn't walk into the woods alone. They said the boy was very afraid of the dark and that the boy wasn't wearing shoes, yet the soles of his bright socks were clean.

Judge Donio Explains the Timing of DJ Creato's Confession

DJ Creator pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and now faces 10 years in prison for the death of his 3-year-old son. Retired Judge Donio explains the timing of the confession. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017)

DJ Creato was also recorded by his son's mother talking about "a spirit" drawing the child into the woods. The mother, Samantha Denoto, made the recording at the request of prosecutors.

The case ended in a hung jury with prosecutors vowing to retry the man. The new trial was scheduled for Sept. 11 prior to Creato's guilty plea.



Despite the plea deal, Fuschino still maintains that Creato doesn't know what really happened the night of his son's death.

"I believe him sincere in his wondering what happened and his desire to find out what happened," Fuschino said.

Fuschino also claimed no motive was entered on the record about Creato's girlfriend disliking children and that his client feels remorseful.

"He does feel a great deal of remorse and guilt for the fact that his son did die," Fuschino said.