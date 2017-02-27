Six people were injured after a DART bus and two other vehicles were involved in a crash on I-95 southbound near Route 141 in Christiana, Delaware. SkyForce10 was over the scene of the accident.

Six people were injured after a DART bus and two other vehicles were involved in a crash in Christiana, Delaware Monday night.

The accident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on I-95 southbound just south of Rt. 141. Officials say six people were hurt in the multi-vehicle crash. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Southbound lanes on I-95 at Rt. 141 have been closed due to the accident. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

