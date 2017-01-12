After an 83-year-old man was killed in Blackstone, Massachusetts, authorities are considering his son, Glenn Armstrong, a person of interest. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Massachusetts man was arrested in New Jersey one day after his father was found dead in Blackstone.

Bay State authorities had named 48-year-old Glenn Armstrong a person of interest in the death of his 83-year-old father, Walter, who was found dead during a well-being check at his Summer Street home around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Thursday the younger Armstrong was being sought for questioning in what they believed to be a homicide.

Around 8:30 p.m., Early's office announced that police in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, had taken Armstrong into custody on a Massachusetts warrant for failing to submit DNA.

Armstrong was driving the 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, owned by his father, that was missing from the scene, according to authorities. Police say it ran out of gas in the area and he was taken into custody in the parking lot of a hotel.

Early said before the arrest that Armstrong may be in the New Jersey area, where he has ties. But the DA also noted ties to Rhode Island, New York and Florida. He has served jail time in the past.

The DA's office is working to bring Armstrong back to Worcester County.