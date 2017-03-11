Crews Rescue Dog That Fell Into River in Conn.

Emergency crews from Willimantic rescued a Great Dane that fell into the icy Willimantic River this morning.

Emergency crews, including Willimantic City Fire and Willimantic police, responded to the water off Route 66, near Mackey's and the town line, and rescued "Mike" the dog after he slipped down a steep embankment and fell into the water.

Mike was tired and struggling when rescue crews arrived, and has been taken to North Windham Animal Hospital to be treated for exposure to the cold water.

"This was the first time in my career that I have witnessed this type of emergency call. Willimantic City Fire did an amazing job with this rescue," Lt. Stanley Parizo Jr., said in a statement.