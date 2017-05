A teen boy is in critical condition after his dirt bike collided with a car in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia. SkyForce10 was over the scene Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on the 6100 block of Tabor Road. The 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition. The driver of the car, who was not seriously injured, stayed at the scene.