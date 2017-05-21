Man Dead, 2 Women, 1 Child Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash

A man was killed and two women as well as a boy were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the Juniata section of Philadelphia Sunday night.

Police say the unidentified man was driving a white Honda eastbound on the 900 block of E. Hunting Park Avenue at a high speed at 8:15 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into four other vehicles.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:20 p.m. A woman inside a black Honda as well as another woman and a boy in a Silver Chevrolet were all taken to local hospitals and placed in stable condition.