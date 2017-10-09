At least one person was killed while a woman and boy were injured in a multi-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash occurred on Bustleton and Grant avenues Monday afternoon. At least four cars were involved in the accident.

Officials say one person died in the crash. A 41-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. SkyForce10 was over the scene as the woman and boy were placed in the ambulance.

The intersection of Bustleton and Grant is currently closed. Officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

