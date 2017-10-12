Philadelphia police Lt. John Walker describes the events that led up to a shooting at a West Philadelphia corner store.

A West Philadelphia corner store owner opened fire on a customer he claims threatened to kill his wife and kids, investigators said.

Officers responded to H & K Deli at Dewey and Market streets Thursday night to find a 22-year-old male shot in the right leg.

"He tells them he was in a store across the street," Philadelphia police Lt. John Walker, with Southwest Detectives, said.

When officers go into the corner store, the business owners tells them the 22-year-old started throwing trash after an argument over an item, Walker said.

"He chased him out of the store and told him 'never to come back,'" Walker said.

On his way out the door, the 22-year-old threatened to kill the store owner, his wife and children, the store owner told police.

The 22-year-old returned to the store, anyway, around 10 p.m.

"The owner then confronts him and tells him to get out of the store," Walker said. "At some point, the owner pulls a gun and fires a shot."

The shooting left the 22-year-old in stable condition.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office would determine if any charges will be filed.