A man dressed in all black gunned down an 81-year-old woman inside a Philadelphia corner store on Christmas Eve.

Police responded to Marie’s Grocery Store at S 6th and Titan streets in South Philadelphia around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, said investigators.

First responders found the elderly woman suffering from three gunshot wounds. Medics rushed her to Jefferson Hospital where the unidentified woman died a short time later, said police.

The gunman got away after witnesses said he fired five shots, said police.

NBC10 cameras captured people crying outside the taped-off store.

Police didn’t immediately have a motive for the shooting.