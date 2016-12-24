A man dressed in all black gunned down an 81-year-old woman inside a Philadelphia corner store on Christmas Eve.
Police responded to Marie’s Grocery Store at S 6th and Titan streets in South Philadelphia around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, said investigators.
First responders found the elderly woman suffering from three gunshot wounds. Medics rushed her to Jefferson Hospital where the unidentified woman died a short time later, said police.
The gunman got away after witnesses said he fired five shots, said police.
NBC10 cameras captured people crying outside the taped-off store.
Police didn’t immediately have a motive for the shooting.
