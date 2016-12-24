Gunman Kills Elderly Woman Inside Philadelphia Corner Store on Christmas Eve | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Gunman Kills Elderly Woman Inside Philadelphia Corner Store on Christmas Eve

By Dan Stamm

    A man dressed in all black gunned down an 81-year-old woman inside a Philadelphia corner store on Christmas Eve.

    Police responded to Marie’s Grocery Store at S 6th and Titan streets in South Philadelphia around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, said investigators.

    First responders found the elderly woman suffering from three gunshot wounds. Medics rushed her to Jefferson Hospital where the unidentified woman died a short time later, said police.

    The gunman got away after witnesses said he fired five shots, said police.

    NBC10 cameras captured people crying outside the taped-off store.

    Police didn’t immediately have a motive for the shooting.

