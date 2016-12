The worker was carried out of the basement on a backboard before being loaded into an ambulance.

A construction worker was rescued Tuesday afternoon after falling nearly two stories down an elevator shaft in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood, fire officials said.

The 15-20 foot fall took place inside an apartment complex under construction at 2nd and Widely streets around 12:30 p.m., officials said.

Firefighters were able to quickly remove him from the building's basement and take him to a waiting ambulance.

No word yet on his condition.