NBC10's Pamela Osborne outlines how the city is planning to clean up a stretch of Conrail tracks, which have become an epicenter for drug activity.

Amid the opioid crisis, a notorious area of rail property in Philadelphia's Fairhill-West Kensington neighborhood, known as "The Tracks," littered with used needles and trash, is finally being addressed.

The City of Philadelphia teamed up with Conrail to begin clean up of the area around the tracks off the 3000 block of North Mascher near Gurney Street. Thursday's announcement came about two months after Mayor Jim Kenney called out Conrail over the situation and after years of community members fighting to stop heroin and other drug use in the area.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that, for them, this announcement is long overdue. They deserved faster action from all of us standing up here today. Over the years, thousands of addicts and drug dealers have used this property as an open-air drug market, and the community has been subjected to the public health problems, crime and negative impact to quality of life. That said, I am glad that we are here, and that we can take this very important first step towards helping the community take back their neighborhood.”

Mayor Kenney Gives Conrail Ultimatum

Mayor Kenney has a message to the local company Conrail: clean up your property, or else. Kenney says Conrail is contributing to the heroin epidemic. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the details. (Published Thursday, April 6, 2017)

"Conrail will remove the vegetation to create clear sight lines from street level; remove the trash and debris; and secure the railroad property to deter trespassing and illegal dumping," Kenney's office said in a news release.

Besides cutting back overgrown plants, the railroad will also remove needles in the areas of greatest concentration, including the bridge overpass; separate tires from other debris; fix bridge concrete; and replace broken fencing, according to details of the plan released Thursday.

Conrail agreed to an action-based rather than monetary-based plan, Kenney spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said. She expects the railroad's clean-up efforts to months rather than years.

Conrail also agreed to provide railroad police resources and property protection as well as allow access to city inspectors.

"This is an important milestone in making progress on an intractable societal challenge," Jonathan Broder, Conrail vice president and general counsel, said. "Conrail wants to do its part, and we’ll be working closely with our partners to make a real difference to the communities we work in every day."



"In addition to facilitating Conrail’s clean-up operations, the City will provide housing and drug-addiction services to those living in the encampment, as well additional services, to address ongoing quality of life issues to the surrounding neighborhood," the city said.

Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sánchez spent years bringing attention to the drug area.

"I have worked for years with community members who fight this crisis every day, and I am grateful Mayor Kenney has recognized and prioritized the need for action," Quiñones-Sánchez said. "Continued partnership between Conrail and the City, along with federal and state officials, law enforcement, and community stakeholders, will vastly improve conditions in Kensington and Fairhill and provide our neighbors, and those suffering from addiction, with the relief and support they need and deserve."

The city will effort resources toward people living in or frequenting encampments in the area, according to City Managing Director Mike DiBerardinis.



"While Conrail works to clean, secure and maintain its property, we are going to be focused on helping the individuals who frequent the area along those tracks get into treatment and supportive housing," he said. "For too long, lives were unnecessarily lost along those tracks."

The city spent money already to get the clean-up effort started. Licenses and Inspections already spent upward of $600,000 to seal dozens of vacant buildings in the area and the Streets Department spent another $230,000 to upgrade street lighting. The city also removes between 30 to 40 tons of illegally dumped trash from the area around the track on a monthly basis, the city said.

A community meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m. on June 20 at the Iglesias del Barrio, on East Cambria Street, where more details of the plan will be discussed.