CHOP Doctors Separate Conjoined Twins

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia surgeons successfully separated another set of conjoined twins. Erin and Abby Delaney from North Carolina are recovering, according to CHOP. “Separating conjoined twins is a very complex surgery followed by a long and complicated recovery, but we are very hopeful for a positive outcome,” plastic surgeon Dr. Jesse Taylor said. “Erin and Abby are now recovering in our Pediatric Intensive Care Unit under close monitoring by our expert teams.”