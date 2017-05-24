A former Conestoga assistant football coach who was fired amid a hazing scandal is suing the school after it was determined the allegations were false. NBC10's Brandon Hudson has the details.

A former Pennsylvania assistant high school football coach who was fired amid a hazing scandal is filing a lawsuit against school district officials after it was determined the allegations were false.

Thomas Batgos was fired in March, 2016 shortly after charges were announced against three Conestoga High School football players who were accused of sodomizing a younger player. Batgos and the other coaches were accused of failing to supervise the players. Investigators later found that the accusations were not true however and the assault charges were dropped.

Batgos is now suing Conestoga’s principal, the Tredyffrin/Easstown School District superintendent and the father of the accuser for defamation and fraud.

“Everyone knew from the very beginning there was no substance to these allegations of a mob-like sodomy of this young man,” Brian McCarthy, Batgos’ attorney, told NBC10.

McCarthy said his client has had a difficult time restoring his name and moving on in his life. Batgos is seeking $50,000, according to the lawsuit. McCarthy told NBC10 it’s less about money however and more about restoring his reputation.

“You can put a price tag on a personal injury,” McCarthy said. “You can put a price tag on a home. But what’s a man’s reputation?”

NBC10 reached out to the school district as well as the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. They have no comment at this time due to the pending litigation.