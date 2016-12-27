A man was found dead inside a home following a fire Tuesday morning in Concord Township, Delaware County.

The Concordville Fire Company responded to a house fire on the 800 block of Naamans Creek Road shortly before 8 a.m. State Troopers also arrived at the home and requested the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit. During the investigation, officials found the body of an unidentified man inside the home.

They continue to investigate the cause of death as well as the cause of the fire.