Loved ones are mourning Philadelphia community organizer Winnie Harris after she was found shot to death inside her home. NBC10's Brandon Hudson speaks to the victim's friends as the investigation into her death continues.

An arrest has been made in the murder of a West Philadelphia community organizer.



Nelson Giddings, 39, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody in connection to the death of Winifred "Winnie" Harris. Giddings is expected to be charged Monday night. Officials say he had been arrested 15 times before the most recent arrest.



On February 3 shortly after 8:20 p.m., Harris, 65, was found unresponsive in the second floor bedroom of her home on the 300 block of N. Holly Street. Police say Harris was suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic at 8:57 p.m.

"It really disturbs me that she lost her life this way," said Elizabeth Waring, Harris' longtime friend.

Sources told NBC10 Giddings was one of five people who broke into Harris' home during her murder. Sources also said the five suspects meant to break into a different house and that Harris was not their intended target.



Harris was the acting executive director and volunteer coordinator for UC Green, a program that provides maintenance to around 500 trees and public spaces throughout Philadelphia.



"I was the director of community outreach for five years," said Harris' neighbor Tessa Renshaw. "Gems like her don't come every day."

Loved ones celebrated Harris' life and legacy during a candlelight vigil outside of her home a week after her murder.

"There was nothing that she didn't think she could do," said Harris' nephew Emmanuel Harris. "And everything she thought she could do she did, and she accomplished it. She did it amazingly."