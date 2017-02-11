Vigil Held for Slain Community Organizer in Philly

Loved ones celebrate Winifred "Winnie" Harris’ life after she was killed by a shooting over a week ago. NBC10’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports live from her vigil.

Vigil Held for Philly Community Organizer Who Was Shot and Killed

Friends and family gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of a community organizer who was found shot to death inside her West Philadelphia home.

A candlelight vigil was held around 5 p.m. for Winifred "Winnie" Harris outside her home on the 300 block of N. Holley Street.

Harris, 65, was found unresponsive in her second floor bedroom back on February 3 shortly after 8:20 p.m. Police say Harris was suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

"It really disturbs me that she lost her life this way," said Elizabeth Waring, Harris' longtime friend.

Harris was the acting executive director and volunteer coordinator for UC Green, a program that provides maintenance to around 500 trees and public spaces throughout Philadelphia.

"There was nothing that she didn't think she could do," said Harris' nephew Emmanuel Harris. "And everything she thought she could do she did, and she accomplished it. She did it amazingly."

A funeral for Harris is scheduled for Monday.

Harris is survived by a daughter and grandchild. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in her murder.

If you have any information on Harris' death, please call Philadelphia police.