Hundreds of Comcast employees walked out of Philadelphia's tallest skyscraper Thursday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's partial ban on immigration.

The workers marched along JFK Boulevard and Market Street with a police escort at 2 p.m.

A Comcast spokesman called it a "rally," noting that the cable and entertainment giant's workers were supporting colleagues who have come from other countries and are affected by the president's executive order. Trump last week temporarily halted travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, and indefinitely banned travel from Syria.

“We understand that some of our employees are concerned and we respect their desire to express their opinions. Our primary focus is to make sure that all of our employees feel safe in their jobs, including while traveling," company spokesman John Demming said. "We have assured our employees that no one will be asked to travel to a place that would result in them feeling vulnerable in any way. And, we have enhanced our employee resources programs to help any concerned employee navigate through this matter."

NBC10 is part of NBC Universal, which is owned by Comcast.