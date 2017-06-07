The School District of Philadelphia celebrated college-bound students with a free concert Wednesday.

The district teamed with CF Charities and other local community groups for the 3rd Annual #ReachHigherPhilly College Signing Day at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.

“The purpose of this event is to honor the Senior High School Class of 2017 from local public, charter, and parochial schools who are pursuing a post-secondary education and to celebrate the next chapter in their lives as college students,” organizers said.

The concert featured dancers, singers and rapper Wale.

