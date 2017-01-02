There is precipitation throughout our area. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is tracking it as well as the temperatures determining its effect on different areas in the region. (Published Monday, Jan. 2, 2017)

The New Year is beginning soggy. Gray skies and on-off showers will continue throughout the region Monday afternoon and evening, as well as Tuesday. Wednesday will act as a transitional day, before cooler air filters into the region and high temperatures take a nosedive.

Wet But Warm Beginning to Week

Rain began falling across the region in the early hours of Monday, with some spots sitting below the freezing mark. As a result, a Freezing Rain Advisory was in place for parts of the region early in the morning. The changeover to primarily rain was quick through all zones except the Lehigh Valley and Berks County.

Temperatures climbed above freezing for most throughout the morning, and will remain that way straight through Tuesday. Highs in the low to mid 40s are expected Monday, but temperatures will actually begin climbing through the night into Tuesday morning due to a warm front that will shift into the area. So, lows in Philadelphia Tuesday morning will not even drop into the 30s. By Tuesday afternoon the temperatures will climb to the low-50s.

The moisture push from the southwest will allow for continued rain to fall on and off across the region, especially over New Jersey and Delaware through Monday and Monday evening. In fact, some steadier rain or pockets of heavier showers are possible Monday afternoon until about 7 p.m. Much lighter and spotty rain will continue through the night and into Tuesday morning. The rain may break altogether briefly overnight (especially in areas to the north and west of Philadelphia), but will return. Here’s a look at one model prediction for 5 a.m. Tuesday indicating light and spotty rain.

While Tuesday morning rain will start light for the morning commute, the day will be gray and soggy again. By Noon the rain should pick back up across the region as the system starts to pass, which will provide pockets of heavier rain the area, too. There’s a higher potential for heavy rain in portions of Delaware and South Jersey. Take a look at the image below:

The steadier rain will move out in the later afternoon and early evening. Some lingering light rain may stick after sunset, but dry out overnight into Wednesday.

Shifting to a Colder January

Wednesday will act as a transitional day. Temperatures will peak in the morning or early afternoon and then begin to fall due to a cold front passage. Highs are expected in the upper-40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will also be stronger, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Once the colder air behind the front moves in, temperatures will drop. Thursday high temperatures will only move into the mid to upper-30s. Take a look at the comparison between the temperature anomaly maps from Tuesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon:

A polar air mass will sink across the area, which will keep temperatures near or below freezing each afternoon Friday through Monday. In fact, this weekend temperatures may never climb above freezing (even in the middle of the afternoon!).

With cold enough air, models are pulling a system into the region that could produce snow. Right now, they are not in agreement with the strength or timing of the system. That means there is still some uncertainty on its actual path and the impact we’ll see. Currently, the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is calling for a chance of snow showers Friday. This will continue to be monitored and updated over the next several days.