The body was found off Fisherville Road on March 24, 2017, police said.

Police in Chester County investigated after a person out for a walk came across skeletal remains within walking distance of a hospital, a YMCA and a trio of schools.

The person was walking near Fisherville Road, not far from the Route 30 Bypass, when they came across the body Friday about 20 to 30 feet off the roadway, Caln Township police said.

Officers and the Chester County Coroner’s Office spent Friday afternoon collecting the remains for further testing, police said.

No word on the identity of the body as of Monday, authorities said.

Officers hoped to determine if the discovery has anything to do with a 52-year-old women who went missing from the Brandywine Hospital in July.

The location where the body was fond is less than a mile from the Brandywine YMCA, Friendship Elementary School, Reeceville Elementary School and North Brandywine Middle School.

