Woman Cut by Glass During Shooting at Philly Strip Club

A woman was injured during a shooting at a Philadelphia strip club early Sunday morning.

Around 3:50 a.m. police responded to a report of a person with a gun at Club Onyx on the 2900 block of S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old woman who was suffering from cuts on her left shoulder and left calf.

The woman told police she was inside the lobby of the club when she witnessed a fight between a group of patrons. Seconds later an unidentified man walked into the front door, pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the glass of one of the doors that leads into the floor of the club, police said.

The woman was cut by the shattered glass door. She was taken to Jefferson Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

The gunman is described as a black male in his early to mid-20s wearing a black hat and black jacket and armed with a 9mm handgun. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.