With an unrelenting opioid crisis hitting home across the country, the Clinton Foundation is taking steps to ensure colleges have the resources to save a life from a drug overdose.

The Clinton Health Matters Initiative, an arm of the Clinton Foundation, is linking up Adapt Pharma, the makers of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, to distribute 40,000 doses to college campuses around the country. The drug is can be administered via a nasal spray or through an injection.

Colleges can apply here to receive four free cartons of Narcan, which is equal to eight doses.

The partnership started in February of 2016. Adapt Pharma also offers a free Narcan kit to all high schools across the United States.

The Clinton Foundation says that schools in more than 20 states have reached out to become partners in the initiative. In the region, Bryn Mawr College and Arcadia University have opted into the program. In other parts of Pennsylvania, Carnegie Mellon and Bucknell are partners.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. Their data also says heroin and opioid use has risen with college students. Their data says people 18-25 years old saw a 109-percent increase in opioid use in the last decade.