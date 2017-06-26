Chopper 4 was over the scene after a person fell down a cliff in a New Jersey park Monday.

A man has lost his brother after a morning bike ride ended in a fatal fall down a cliff.

Essex County officials said two brothers were mountain biking on a trail within a 157 acre county park in New Jersey Monday morning when one accidentally rode off a cliff.

Authorities were seen hauling a stretcher covered in a white sheet from a ravine at Mills Reservation in Cedar Grove at 11:30 a.m., about two hours after the initial report came in about the fall.

Chopper 4 showed heavily equipped firefighters and other responders flooding the intensely wooded area all morning.

Yellow caution tape cordoned off a large chunk of area near a ravine. A firefighter was later seen scaling down the rock as other first responders managed ropes and pulleys at the top of the gorge.

The age of the victim was not immediately clear and the exact circumstances surrounding the fall remain under investigation, although authorities have called it an accident.

The reservation has a number of hiking trails, including one that leads to a cliff overlooking the New York City skyline. It is maintained by the Essex County Park Commission.