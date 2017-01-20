Philadelphia Police released surveillance video Friday that shows three suspects tying up a customer and clerk of a Manayunk consignment shop then stealing around $60,000 worth of merchandise.

One of the suspects entered Remix on Main on the 4300 block of Main Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and asked for a Chanel handbag then for help picking out an outfit.

Two people walked to the back of the store to help the man pick out a suit when the suspect produced a silver handgun and announced a robbery, said police.

The suspect sat down both victims on chairs and tied them up with zip ties. Manayunk Consignment Store Robbed Manayunk was on alert Thursday night after a Wednesday night robbery at a Main Street consignment shop. Now, police are searching for the armed robbers. (Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017)

The man -- who appeared to be in his 30s and wore a Gucci baseball cap, dark vest, khaki pants and dark shoes -- then turned off the lights before two masked men -- both appearing to be between 25 to 35 years old and one with a tattoo possibly on his hand -- entered the store and locked the door.

The robbers then stole fur coats, jackets, pocketbooks and boots as well as $200 from the register and the female employee’s purse. In all, the suspects made off with $60,000 in merchandise.

Neither the clerk nor customer were injured during the incident.

Police say the robbery was unusual because it happened in a crowded shopping area during rush hour. Several stores, restaurants and bars are located near where the robbery took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.