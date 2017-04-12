An elderly was robbed at gunpoint in his own home early Wednesday and the robbers took his Cadillac to escape, Philadelphia Police said.. NBC10’s Pamela Osborne has the latest.

Philadelphia Police searched for a classic car after robbers took a safe, a gun and a classic car from an elderly man’s Northeast Philadelphia home overnight. And, police said the victim may have been set up.

The attack inside the man’s home on Chapelcroft Street in the Bustleton neighborhood early Wednesday left the 88-year-old victim with some scrapes, police said.

Police responded around 3:30 a.m. after the man managed to free himself, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"He said he was in his house around 2:30 in the morning when he heard a knock at the door or someone ring the doorbell," Small said. "When he answered the door two males, point of gun, forced him and forced themselves into the house and they tied him to a kitchen chair his wrists and ankles...using tape as well as a phone cord."

Once the man was tied up, the robbers took a safe that contained jewelry and between $25,000 to $30,000 dollars worth of cash, police said. The men also took at least one of the victim’s handguns. The burglars then went to the garage and took the man’s mint-condition classic car.

"It's a 1985 Fleetwood Chrome Cadillac, it's baby blue in color and it has a dark blue vinyl top," Small said. "It also has spoked hubcaps."

Police hoped some spots the car with Pennsylvania tag "GYL 3354."

Besides the men, investigators believed a women in her 20s could also be involved, police said.

"He may have been setup," Small said.

Small said the woman was previously seen going in and out of the house.