The Phillies, Citizens Bank and the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team are inviting students to the third annual Weather Education Day event taking place at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, May 10.

Watch the festivities LIVE on this page.

Join NBC10 First Alert Weather Team members - Bill Henley, Krystal Klei, Erika Martin, Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz and Tammie Souza – and Telemundo62 Weather Anchor Violeta Yas as they provide an educational experience focused on weather that all students will enjoy. Then stick around to see the Phillies take on the Seattle Mariners. Students of all ages will enjoy this ultimate field trip experience filled with both learning and fun!

For event details or to book tickets, click here.

