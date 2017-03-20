A man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teen girl inside a Berks County church more than a decade ago.

Jonathan Scott Buchanan, 34, of Bryn Mawr, is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated assault and corruption of minors.

Detectives from the Berks County District Attorney’s Child Abuse Unit began to investigate Buchanan in October of 2016 after they received a sexual assault complaint filed on Childline and a report made to the Berks County Children and Youth Service Department, officials said. During the investigation they spoke with a woman who told them Buchanan sexually assaulted her inside a church in October of 2006 when she was 15-years-old.

The woman said Buchanan, who was 25 at the time, was the “technical guy” who was helping with a dress rehearsal during a church group function in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. Buchanan was helping the teen retrieve equipment in the downstairs office area of the church when he sexually assaulted her, according to investigators. He then drove the girl in his vehicle to a secluded parking lot and sexually assaulted her again, police said.

Buchanan surrendered to Berks County detectives Monday around 11 a.m. His bail is set at $100,000 unsecured.