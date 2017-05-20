An investigation is underway after a couple was allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers at a carnival in Northeast Philadelphia.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 she was attending the annual Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Carnival on the 9000 block of Old Bustleton Avenue Friday night with her two sons, ages 4 and 5. She was waiting for her husband to pick them up when a group of about 20 to 30 teenagers approached her and began attacking her, according to police. The woman said a teen girl punched her and knocked her over and other teens continued to hit her.

“I was kicked and hit by both teenage boys and girls and my phone was stolen all while my kids watched and screamed asking them to stop hurting their mom,” the woman said.

Police say at least one of the teens also hit the woman’s husband in the back of the head when he arrived. The group then fled the scene.

The woman said her husband suffered a gash to his head during the attack. She told NBC10 she has attended the carnival for years and even went to school at Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She believes the annual carnival needs more security.

No arrests have been made in the attack and police continue to investigate. They have not yet released a description of the suspects.



The Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church carnival is a week-long event that takes place every May. The event raises money for the Parish. In 2012 two teens were stabbed during an attempted robbery at the carnival, according to police.

