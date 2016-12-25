Sunny Christmas Forecast But Changes Possible for New Year

Christmas day will shape up to be a nice, but warmer than average one. This time of year, temperatures should be in the low 40s for Philadelphia. Instead, we'll see upper 40s and potentially a few lower 50s in parts of our Philadelphia, Delaware, and even, Jersey Shore neighborhoods. Winds will be light Sunday, as we remain sunny to mostly sunny.

Photo credit: NBC10

In the following days, temperatures continue to climb, with Tuesday our warmest day. Some moisture and clouds move in by Monday, but it's more likely the region will see rain by Tuesday.

Another system looks to skirt the area by Thursday potentially brings some mixed precipitation to the area ahead of a cold blast for next weekend and New Year's Eve. Currently, it looks like the New Year may bring some wet weather for the first of the year. This would follow the celebrations, which look to stay dry through midnight. However, models are not in agreement on this potential and we'll be continuing to update the forecast for the 1st of 2017 as we get closer.

Christmas Day: Sunny conditions, and dry. High 50

Monday: Partly to Mostly cloudy. Isolated late day shower. High 52

Tuesday: Cloudy with some passing. High 57

Wednesday: Mild day with some sun. High 44

Thursday: Passing showers, cloudy. High 46

