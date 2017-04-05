New Jersey Governor Chris Christie delivered his final budget address in Trenton on Tuesday. NBC10’s Cydney Long has the details on his plans to fix New Jersey roads and combat drug addiction.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie's administration is set to update the Democrat-led Legislature on the state's revenue picture for the upcoming fiscal year.

Treasurer Ford Scudder is scheduled to brief Assembly budget writing committee on Wednesday, along with legislative budget forecasters.

Christie has proposed a $35.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2018, which starts July 1. Earlier this year his administration estimated about $36.2 billion in total revenues.

The briefings are part of the budget process that earlier in Christie's administration gave hints of trouble on the horizon. In 2014, Christie was forced to slash the state's pension payment by about $1 billion to nearly $700 million.

Christie's 2018 proposal calls for a $2.5 billion pension payment, up from $1.9 billion in 2017.